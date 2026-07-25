Armed man holds 2 hostages at Fremont senior living center before being killed by police

A man with a gun and duffel bag held two people as hostages at an assisted-living facility, the Fremont Police Department said.

Multiple 911 calls came in at about 3:38 p.m. from Aegis Living on Walnut Avenue, the department said.

"During the interaction, an officer-involved shooting occurred," Fremont police stated in a press release.

The man would later be pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"After examining the suspect's weapon, Fremont police investigators contacted the California Department of Justice's Police Shooting Investigation Team to take over the investigation," police said.

State law requires the California Department of Justice to conduct an independent criminal investigation for officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians, but it is not mandated for armed civilians.

It's unclear what kind of firearm the man was carrying or what was in his duffel bag. Fremont police did not provide further details, as the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, Aegis Living stated the incident stemmed from "a family dispute."

Tony Michaels, whose mother is a resident at the assisted-living facility, stood outside the police tape surrounding Aegis Living to make sure his mom felt safe.

"When a family member is involved, and especially when it's your mom, it becomes a whole different ballgame," Michaels said. "Who would've expected at a senior-living facility - when people are living the last years of their lives - that something like this would go on? But violence doesn't know where it's at. Somebody is hurting tonight. Family members are hurting tonight. I don't want to say fortunately, but fortunately it's not my mom. And that's kind of the way I look at it. And these people at Aegis, they're super people."

Aegis is offering trauma counseling for residents, family members, and staff.

Fremont police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact its Investigation Unit or submit an anonymous tip.