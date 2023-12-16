Watch CBS News
Three residents escape Antioch house fire; 1 rescued by fire crews

CBS/Bay City News Service

Four people and two dogs survived a fire incident at a residential structure on St. Francis Drive in Antioch, fire officials said early Saturday morning.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on its social media account that three of the four adult persons and one of the dogs first escaped the second-alarm fire, and were uninjured.

The remaining person and dog were later rescued by fire crews and were transported for evaluation, it added.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 9:37 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

