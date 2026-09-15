Survivors of Foster City condo fire seek federal loans as they rebuild their lives

More than a month after a fire destroyed dozens of units at a Foster City condominium complex, some families are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

Natalie Shimizu and her family barely escaped when the fire tore through the Sea Spray condominium complex on August 2.

The family lost everything. Shimizu and her husband had moved in with her parents to save money and eventually purchase a home.

Since the fire, the family has relocated five times.

Shimizu told CBS News Bay Area that she has been moved by neighbors helping one another, even when they have little left to give.

"I had neighbors who lost everything in the fire, offer me their extras. 'Oh hey, someone gave me two kettles. Would you like a kettle?'" she said.

"It's that kind of community that we loved so much about our Sea Spray family," she added.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center at City Hall. The federal agency is offering low-interest loans to homeowners, renters and businesses affected by the fire.

"We go to disasters to help the victims of these disasters, the survivors of these disasters," SBA representative Amber Carrillo told CBS News Bay Area.

Fire survivors can apply online, but the outreach center has representatives available to answer questions and guide applicants through what can be a confusing process.

"Our customer service representatives are very experienced with it and they can help," Carrillo said. "We always want people to come into the disaster centers if they can."

Shimizu said her family has insurance but still needs a loan to purchase a vehicle and replace other essentials. Her husband continues to work as they try to piece their lives back together.

The family hopes to remain in Foster City, although the region's high cost of living is creating another challenge.

"We don't want to leave Foster City," Shimizu said. "But the economic realities of living in the Bay can just hit really hard sometimes."

Even during one of the most difficult periods of her life, Shimizu said the support from neighbors has given her hope.

"We had so much outpouring of love from different organizations in the community," she said. "It was really tremendous to see."

The SBA outreach center is located at City Hall, 610 Foster City Blvd. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and walk-ins are welcome.

The center is scheduled to close permanently Oct. 1.