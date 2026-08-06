Arrest made in massive Foster City condo complex fire; cause determined to be barbecue

Authorities in San Mateo County have made an arrest in connection with a massive fire that heavily damaged a condominium complex in Foster City over the weekend, as investigators determined the cause of the fire.

On Thursday morning, Foster City police said they arrested a city resident in connection with Sunday afternoon's fire at 815 Sea Spray Lane. The person, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire resulting in injury to fires, obstructing or delaying a police investigation and willfully resisting, obstructing or delaying a fire investigation.

Police said the person was arrested without incident and was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

"The Foster City Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to the firefighters, law enforcement personnel, emergency medical responders, and all first responders from across the region who responded to assist during this incident. Their professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment to protecting our communities demonstrated the strength of regional partnerships and the importance of working together during critical incidents," Police Chief Cory Call said in a statement.

The arrest comes after the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department announced the preliminary investigation was completed. Investigators determined the cause to be a propane barbecue on the exterior deck of a unit on the first floor.

Firefighters were initially called to the complex around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire grew to six alarms, as firefighters rescued dozens of residents.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, with at least two firefighters being hospitalized and later released.

"When I hear a Mayday, it's tough," Chief Matt Turturici of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department said on Sunday. "Firefighter was down. We were able to find the firefighter. They were overcome. It was one of our truck companies that was doing a search on that third floor. They did the search without a hose line because of the speed in which we needed to get up there and start getting people out."

No residents were injured.

Officials said the condo building did not have a sprinkler system, since it was built prior to an ordinance requiring sprinklers. Property records indicate that the complex was built in 1981.

The fire department said Wednesday that the property has been turned over to the homeowners' association and that the immediate area remains fenced off and red-tagged.

"There is still a real danger of collapse throughout the entire building. Please stay clear of the area. Fire crews will perform periodic site checks for hotspots to prevent a rekindle," the department said in a statement.

The department's Office of Emergency Services is continuing to work with the American Red Cross to provide services for displaced residents.

"We would like to thank our regional partners, neighboring fire agencies and first responders, as well as the businesses, churches, volunteers, and many others whose support and contributions have been invaluable throughout this incident," the department added.