Former Salinas teacher sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing students

SALINAS – A former middle school teacher in Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing several of his students, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Monterey County District Attorney's office.

Robert William Dunham, 56, had earlier pleaded no contest to each count—for sexually abusing three minors and for annoying or molesting two others—a plea that prosecutors described as admitting to the charges.

Salinas police first learned of the allegations of abuse against Dunham in September 2021 from one of his victims, who told police that Dunham abused him during school hours when the victim was between the ages of 12 and 16. When the allegations were made, Dunham was still employed as a teacher at Harden Middle School in Salinas, prosecutors said.

In the ensuing investigation, detectives found other victims, one who came forward to say that Dunham had sexually abused him and another boy who said Dunham had forcefully touched him in a sexual way. Two former female students of Dunham's told police that he had also touched them in an offensive and inappropriate manner while at school.

Police said in the announcement that "Throughout this investigation it became clear to investigators that Dunham had a history of inappropriate conduct aimed at students and other minor children with whom he had been trusted."

Dunham's convictions qualify as four violent strikes under California's Three Strikes Law. He must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.