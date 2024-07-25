Former Oakland Wood Street encampment dweller now housed

OAKLAND -- Former Oakland Wood Street encampment residents reacted to Gov. Newsom's order to state officials to begin dismantling homeless camps across the state.

Wood Street was Oakland's largest encampment and it was removed in April of 2023. John Janosko lived there for 8 years.

"It still affects me to this day because it was my home," Janosko said as he looked around Wood Street. "It was heart-wrenching. It was one of the most dramatic things that has probably ever happened to me because it wasn't just an encampment. I don't like using that word. It was a community."

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called on local leaders to urgently and humanely remove encampments from public spaces.

Janosko said he was disappointed when he woke up to the news.

"It's sad because you expect more from the people that you put into office to protect the most vulnerable of our community. So I'm really disappointed -- angry, frustrated -- and don't know what to do as an individual," Janosko said.

He feels that, if the state is going to do this, they need to provide services and assistance finding shelter.

Mayor Sheng Thao visited Wood Street on Thursday. When asked about Newsom's new order, she said she wants to see people moved out of campsites.

"We're going to continue this work to make sure people live in a dignified way and, if you ask me, living in a tent is not dignified," said Thao.

Mayor Thao and her son were unhoused at one point. She says it was because they couldn't afford the available housing. Thao believes leaders need to change that.

"Cities across all of California must be pro-housing," she said. "We need to build, build, build at all levels, at all rates, specifically with the focus on affordable housing."

Even with cheaper housing, Janosko is concerned some people may not qualify and others will struggle applying for it.

"Down to little things like getting your ID, social security card. The services here don't lend a helping hand," Janosko said.

Mayor Thao said the city is working on obtaining more resources and housing for people who are removed from encampments but alternative shelter is not mandated in Newsom's order.