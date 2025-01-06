Former California Rep. Barbara Lee files campaign paperwork for Oakland mayoral race

Outgoing Congresswoman Barbara Lee floated as possible new mayor for Oakland

Former U.S. representative Barbara Lee on Monday filed paperwork with the city of Oakland, a sign that she may be planning a run for the mayor's office.

Lee filed the "Statement of Organization: Recipient Committee" form 410 with the city's election department under the name "Barbara Lee for Oakland Mayor 2025" and named herself as treasurer.

It's one of the first steps candidates are required to take before starting to raise money for their campaigns. Lee also filed a candidate intention statement.

Lee represented California's 12th Congressional District from when she was first elected in 1998 until last year. She campaigned to fill the U.S. Senate seat that was held by Dianne Feinstein from 1992 until her death in 2023.

Lee did not advance to the general election in the California primary in March and had already announced she was not running for reelection, opening the door for the two new candidates. BART board member Lateefah Simon was elected to take over Lee's former seat in November.

Representatives for Lee weren't immediately available for comment Monday.

When Lee was asked back in November about the possibility of running, she would neither confirm nor deny that she was considering the office.

"We'll have time later for other conversations," Lee said. "We'll have time to talk about this later."

So far, in addition to Lee, 13 people have filed papers signaling a potential run for Oakland mayor, according to a list posted on the city's website last Friday. The nomination period closes on Jan. 17.

The new mayor will be selected in the special April 15 election to replace ousted mayor Sheng Thao, who lost a recall election in November. Councilmember Kevin Jenkins was named interim mayor on Monday and will fill the office until after the special election.