Rep. Barbara Lee not moving forward to General Election for California Senate seat

By Da Lin

/ CBS San Francisco

Rep. Barbara Lee returns to Washington after failing to advance in California Senate race
Rep. Barbara Lee returns to Washington after failing to advance in California Senate race 03:04

Supporters held a joint watch party for U.S. Representative Barbara Lee and Lateefah Siman, who's running to succeed Lee, in Downtown Oakland on Tuesday night. 

While Lee's campaign volunteers attended the party, Lee skipped it. Instead, she said she was flying back to Washington D.C. to do some work. 

She was disappointed with the outcome of the race, coming in fourth place. As of late Tuesday evening, CBS News projected Lee will not advance to the November general election.  

Before the polls closed, Lee joined her volunteers at their downtown campaign office to call voters to vote for her. Before she left the campaign office on Tuesday evening, she talked about the challenges of running in the Senate race.

"You could see the disparity in the money, I mean, come on.  The establishment money doesn't go to a Black progressive woman. But we have people, we have donors, we have reoccurring donors, we have people who have never donated to campaigns before," said Representative Lee.

She only took two questions from the press. Reporters asked her about her future plans, which she did not answer.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 11:52 PM PST

