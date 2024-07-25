Flora Fire near Geyserville burns 50 acres; firefighters halt forward progress

A vegetation fire in Sonoma County burned overnight after igniting on Wednesday but firefighters gained additional containment and reopened a road that had been closed because of the fire.

The Flora Fire was burning on the east side of Chalk Hill Road in Geyserville after igniting at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Cal Fire said the fire burned about 50 acres and forced the closure of Chalk Hill Road between Spurgeon Road and Flora Ranch Road.

After stopping its forward progress as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters worked overnight to extinguish hot spots and increase containment to 50 percent, Cal Fire said.

Chalk Hill Road was back open to traffic as of Thursday morning.

There was no word on what started the fire.