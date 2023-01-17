Acampo neighborhood under evacuation as floodwaters spread

Acampo flood evacuees waiting to hear when they can return Acampo flood evacuees waiting to hear when they can return 02:45

ACAMPO – Some people living in a neighborhood in Acampo are under a mandatory evacuation order Monday, Jan. 16.

On Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported around 175 people voluntarily left their homes at the Arbor Mobile Home Park. Until the announcement, several people thought they could hunker down.

"When the power went out. I was in the shower, I was like, 'Ugh, darn it.' That does it," a resident said.

Neighbors say the water has yet to recede. Instead, several homes are quickly filling up.

Spent the day talking to people impacted by the floodwaters. Please keep a kind thought for these folks. They’re going through it. Many neighbors say they’re dealing with back-to-back flooding. We’ll be sharing their stories 4/5/6 p.m. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/6zfe8iw9wp — Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) January 16, 2023

The San Joaquin Sheriff said what is happening is the result of heavy rainfall causing localized flooding. Drivers nearby on Highway 99 came to a crawl with standing water.

Up the street from the mobile home park, neighbors are not under an evacuation order, but are also dealing with widespread flooding and evacuation warnings.

"If you see carefully, you can see the water – there's a pretty strong flow going south towards the fields over there," said Fernando Villalon.

For many people living in the area, it is almost déjà vu as they dealt with some flooding at the start of the new year.

"This is the highest we've ever had it. But it did flood New Year's Weekend," said Elias Desantiago, who lives on flooded E. Acampo Rd.

Meanwhile, some first-floor apartments are bracing for the worst.

"The water is coming up continuously, even though it's not raining. It's still coming up," said Larry Rayburn, the property manager.

An evacuation center is set up at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds for those displaced. Around 50 people and 15-20 dogs were sleeping there Monday night, including Brad Hendrickson.

"At my driveway it's about a foot and a half, maybe two feet," he said.

Hendrickson, his wife, and two dogs were piled into a raft Monday by firefighters, under mandatory evacuation orders at Arbor Mobile Home Park.

"The National Guard truck took us through some water to where a bus picked us up," said Hendirckson.

They're now hunkering down for what could be days at the shelter in Lodi.

Police report at 13 families in the mobile home park ignored the orders to leave and stayed behind.

"They should have left," said Hendrickson.

San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding says that decision strains first responders who will stay close by through the night in case anyone's life is in danger.

"It is a mandatory evacuation but you can't drag them out. If they decide to stay, that's what it is," said Ding. "As long as people stay in that park we do have to have resources on site that can not go somewhere else."

National guardsmen, police and firefighters will stay staged near E. Acampo Rd. overnight to watch for new flooding, close roads if needed, and continue knocking on doors warning neighbors in the most impacted areas. They are helping people evacuate if they choose to leave.

Two Lodi Unified schools, Houston School and Joe Serna Jr. Charter School, in this area are closed Tuesday, blocked by flooded roads.