California man suspected of intentionally running over Flock Safety surveillance cameras

Several Flock Safety surveillance cameras were vandalized in Monterey County, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the damaged equipment, officials said.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, a man from Pismo Beach in San Luis Obispo County, was caught on video running over a Flock camera.

He was identified by investigators as 40-year-old Marcus Bee, and he is suspected of running over at least three cameras in Lockwood and Bradley.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a nearby surveillance camera captured a driver running over a Flock Safety camera. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

"His actions were captured by other surveillance cameras located nearby. That evidence, combined with other investigative leads, enabled detectives to identify Bee as the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies booked Bee into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, and his bail was set to $30,000.