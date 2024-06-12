First lady Jill Biden returning to the Bay Area fundraising well at Los Gatos event

First Lady Jill Biden is set to arrive Thursday evening in the Bay Area to attend a campaign fundraiser, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to fly in from a political event in Minnesota and will arrive at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View.

On Friday at 12:45 p.m., she will visit and talk at a political finance event in Los Gatos before going to Reno, Nevada, for another event later in the day, according to the White House.

It is the second time that the first lady has been in the Bay Area in as many months after she came to the region last month also for fundraisers. Her husband, President Joe Biden, was also in the Bay Area that week in May for campaign events.