Biden wraps up brief Bay Area visit following fundraisers on Peninsula

President Joe Biden left the Bay Area on Friday afternoon after a brief stop to attend reelection campaign events on the Peninsula.

Biden arrived Thursday evening at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View and stayed overnight in San Francisco, then attended fundraisers in Portola Valley and Palo Alto before leaving on Air Force One to another campaign event in Seattle later Friday, according to the White House and pool media reports.

First Lady Jill Biden was also in the region after traveling separately from her husband and arrived Thursday from a campaign event in Portland. She spoke at a fundraiser in Kentfield in Marin County on Thursday evening and then continued on the campaign trail south to the Los Angeles area Friday morning.

According to pool reports, the president at his fundraisers Friday touted his efforts to promote women and diversity in his administration and made jokes denigrating former President Donald Trump, his Republican opponent in the November election.

"With your help, not only will I get reelected, but hopefully we will elect a Democratic House and Democratic Senate and get a lot done," Biden said, per the pool reports.