Fire survivor donates to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center burn unit

SAN JOSE -- Michael Van Every is bringing love and hope to what can be one of the most painful places: the burn center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

He offered support and encouragement to Teribio, a Santa Cruz food truck worker who was severely burned in a fire in his mobile kitchen.

"These people will give you the greatest care," Van Every said.

If anyone would know that, it's Michael Van Every.

As a child 50 years ago, he was nearly killed in a fire that started when he was playing in a friend's garage.

"I was burned when I was two years old in 1972. I had an unfortunate accident with gasoline that got caught onto a water heater and exploded, essentially burning 60 percent of my body," Van Every said.

He spent six months undergoing treatment inside the then newly opened burn center and, to this day, he carries the scars and disfigurement of that accident.

"At one time, my hands couldn't open, especially my right hand. But, through tremendous amounts of plastic surgery and some amazing surgeons, I've regained at least 90 percent of my dexterity," Van Every said.

There were setbacks and painful skin grafts throughout his childhood but Michael persevered. He played sports, got an education and worked hard to build a career that made him into a Silicon Valley mover and shaker.

As president and managing partner of Republic Urban Properties, Michael has been a driving force behind big, transit-friendly housing and shopping districts like Gateway at Millbrae Station and Midtown in San Jose.

His success is part of what brought Van Every back to the burn center for the first time since he was a child.

He came to give back and will soon announce a major financial gift that will kickstart an ongoing charitable fund to upgrade burn center facilities and expand support programs for burn victims and their families.

It was an emotional return.

"The emotion was me thinking about my mom and my dad and what they had to go through. It reminded me that it's not just about the burn victim. It's about their families. A burn isn't something that heals and goes away. It's a constant reminder for the rest of your life," he said.

Van Every tells people he's alive and well today because of the care he received here as a child.

Teribio, who is in the early stages of a long recovery, asked Van Every a question many new victims have: "Was your life normal after you got home?"

"One hundred percent because you surround yourself with the people who make you strong. Your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother, hermanos," Van Every replied.