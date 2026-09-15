Fire burns top floor of Uptown Oakland apartment building

A fire burned at a four-story apartment building in Oakland on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at a building located at 1921 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the city's Uptown neighborhood. The Oakland Fire Department said nine units were damaged, all on the top floor.

There were multiple pet rescues and all residents were able to evacuate safely, the fire department said.

Firefighters at an apartment fire at 1921 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland, Sept. 15, 2026. Citizen App

The fire was contained at around noon but there was still active fire in the attic and some of the walls, the department said.

About two dozen firefighters were at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.