Fire in Albany prompts evacuation orders

ALBANY -- A vegetation fire burning on the west side of Albany hill has prompted an evacuation order for residents in the neighborhood.

Fire burns on Albany Hill prompting evacuation order KPIX

Residents of Gateview, Hillside and Taft Street need to evacuate immediately, according to an alert issued from the city of Albany Sunday afternoon. An initial evacuation center is setting up at Golden Gate Field.

Crews from Berkeley and El Cerrito are assisting Albany firefighters.

Evacuation info at: http://community.zonehaven.com