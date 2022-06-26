Fire in Alamo burns 3 acres, damages house
ALAMO -- A fire in Alamo Saturday afternoon burned three acres and damaged a residence.
Crews from San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded with assistance from Con Fire.
The house was half-destroyed and the vegetation fire was halted after burning about three acres, according to fire officials.
Crews will remain on scene overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.