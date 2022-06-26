Watch CBS News
Fire in Alamo burns 3 acres, damages house

ALAMO -- A fire in Alamo Saturday afternoon burned three acres and damaged a residence.

Alamo Vegetation Fire
Smoke plume over Alamo. PG&E Wildfire Camera

Crews from San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded with assistance from Con Fire.

The house was half-destroyed and the vegetation fire was halted after burning about three acres, according to fire officials.

Crews will remain on scene overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

