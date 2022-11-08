Fire crews, locals work together to rescue surfer at San Francisco's China Beach
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A group of surfers and crews from the San Francisco Fire Department rescued a surfer at China Beach Monday night.
Fire officials tweeted thanks to local surfers, who they said saw the unconscious surfer, moved him to a rock and went ashore to call 911.
Fire department rescue swimmers swam through the surf in darkness to treat the surfer and transport him to shore in a rescue boat.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said in a series of tweets that began at 6:12 p.m.
