Fire crews battle blaze in San Francisco Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters battled a one-alarm fire in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood Thursday evening.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way, just south of Golden Gate Park.

The fire, reported just after 8:30 p.m., is in the 1200 block of 19th Avenue. Police officers and other emergency crews responded and were still battling the blaze at 10:30 p.m.

At least 2 people have suffered injuries, according to fire officials.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 10:12 PM

