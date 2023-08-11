Fire at Oakland scrap metal recycling facility just the latest to impact East Bay air quality

Oakland scrap metal recycler fire not the first to impact East Bay air quality

OAKLAND -- While the scrap metal fire that broke out near the Port of Oakland at Radius Recycling -- formerly known as Schnitzer Steel -- was under control just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, it was still producing copious amounts of smoke well into Thursday morning.

Oakland Fire officials confirmed early Thursday evening that crews had left the scene nearly 24 hours after the first began.

People who live in West Oakland have been worried about the impact of the local air quality on their health for years.

The skies over the East Bay turned hazy Wednesday evening as the fire near the Port of Oakland filled the air with smoke, leaving local residents worried about the health implications from the particulate matter.

Video footage captured thick plumes of smoke billowing into the East Bay skies, an unsettling sight for many residents. Diane, a Hayward resident, talked about how disturbing it was to see.

"I became very concerned. I saw a lot of smoke. I didn't know if San Francisco or Oakland was on fire, so it was really concerning," she said.

Diane was among numerous residents who took preemptive measures to safeguard their well-being.

"I definitely closed my windows. Even on my way home, cut the air off and closed the windows to make sure that I was not inhaling the toxic stuff from the fire," she explained

As the smoke continued to disperse throughout the area, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory. The advisory indicated potential impacts on cities including Oakland, San Leandro, Fremont, and Alameda, with the possibility of the smoke reaching as far south as San Jose overnight.

The district closely monitored the evolving situation, but Oakland officials said by morning the air quality in the area of Oakland near the fire was "moderate."

"Very concerned about the health and safety," Diane said.

Ms. Margaret Gordon, at the helm of the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project for 27 years, has persistently advocated for cleaner air.

This fire incident adds to a growing list of concerns.

"We had a fire in April with another recycler, so we've had two fires this year from recyclers." she said.

The former Schnitzer Steel recycling yard near the Port of Oakland has had a number of fires at the facility in recent years and has paid millions to settle alleged environmental violations.

Gordon's advocacy is fueled by firsthand accounts from concerned residents who reach out to her.

"I'll have to fight a little bit harder. We're not anti-business, but we want the business not to harm the people," Gordon explained.

Beyond isolated incidents, West Oakland contends with ongoing air quality issues due to its proximity to three major highways, train routes, and the Port of Oakland itself.

"One of my main concerns is the location of the fire. Are the people who work close to the fire compensated if they need to take time off? What kind of protections would they have moving forward?" Diane said.