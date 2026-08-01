Feliz Fire grows to 841 acres, prompts evacuations in Mendocino County

A fast-moving wildfire in Mendocino County grew to 841 acres and was 5% contained Saturday night after prompting evacuation orders.

The Feliz Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Feliz Creek Road. Fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions, Cal Fire said the flames were spreading rapidly through vegetation.

Mendocino County officials issued evacuation orders and warnings for multiple zones surrounding the fire, including from Saracina Vineyards to Feliz Creek Road.

Temporary evacuation points were set up at the Mendocino County Office of Education, 2240 Old River Road in Ukiah, and United Disaster Relief, 650 Babcock Lane in Ukiah. A large animal shelter was opened at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, while small animals could be taken to the Mendocino County Animal Shelter.

The fire also forced the closure of a portion of U.S. Highway 101 between Highway 175 and the Hopland area for several hours Saturday. By late Saturday evening, authorities reopened the highway to one lane in each direction with intermittent traffic control, though motorists were urged to avoid the area while firefighting operations continued.

Cal Fire said the blaze was threatening structures and power lines.

Firefighters continued working into the late night with the help of three helicopters, multiple air tankers, hand crews, bulldozers and additional ground resources ordered to the incident, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the Feliz Fire remains under investigation.