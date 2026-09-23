Santa Cruz County motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup truck

A motorcyclist died of his injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in Santa Cruz County Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 7:01 a.m. at the intersection of Corralitos and Merk roads in the unincorporated community of Corralitos, about six miles northwest of Watsonville. The CHP said in a social media post that a 23-year-old man from Aptos was riding a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Corralitos Road and collided with a 2000 GMC pickup truck turning left onto Merk Road from northbound Corralitos Road.

The motorcycle rider had major injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died despite life-saving efforts. The 61-year-old man from Watsonville driving the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured, the CHP said.

The speed of both vehicles had not yet been determined as 2 p.m.; neither alcohol nor drugs are not believed to have been factors. The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, and the GMC driver was wearing his seatbelt, the CHP said.

"The CHP extends our deepest sympathies to the motorcyclist's family and friends for this unfortunate crash," said CHP Santa Cruz Capt. Grant Boles in a statement. "We would like to remind everyone that creating a safer highway environment is the shared responsibility of drivers and motorcyclists alike. This is achieved by staying alert and using courtesy while on the road."