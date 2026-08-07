Truck hits, kills e-scooter rider in downtown San Francisco on Market Street

A truck struck and killed a woman on an electric scooter in downtown San Francisco on Friday morning, police said.

The collision happened at about 8:18 a.m. on Market Street near Powell Street. The San Francisco Police Department said officers found the woman in the street with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving aid before medics arrived. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said the vehicle was a commercial vehicle and the driver was cooperating with the investigation. Licensed commercial and delivery vehicles are allowed on that portion of Market Street, along with taxis, emergency vehicles, Waymo autonomous vehicles and some higher-end commercial Uber and Lyft cars. Bicycles, e-bikes and scooters are permitted along designated bike lanes, while private vehicles and typical ride-share vehicles are prohibited along the downtown portion of Market Street.

Rueca said the investigation was determining whether the vehicle involved had the proper licensing to operate on Market Street. He said the circumstances of the crash were still under investigation and the area was being canvassed to find any surveillance camera video of the collision.

Police said the department's traffic collision unit was leading the investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or by sending a text to TIP411 and beginning the message with SFPD.