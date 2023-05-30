Watch CBS News
Family rescued from bay after kayaks capsize

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO - A family of four was rescued from the bay after a kayaking trip gone wrong.

Multiple authorities coordinated Monday afternoon to rescue two adults and two children whose kayaks capsized in the Bay around 2:55 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said. 

San Francisco Fire Department water rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Police all coordinated to rescue a family in the water 300 yards from Candlestick Point, just off Hunters Point, SFFD said. 

The adults were not injured, but the children were taken to the hospital for hypothermia, and "'will be okay," SFFD said on Twitter.

The Fire Department did not immediately know how the kayaks capsized, but said it was windy and choppy in the Bay in that area.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

