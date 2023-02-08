Family remembers the youngest victim of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY -- While the media spotlight has moved on, the pain, anger and loss linger for the family and friends of the seven farmworkers gunned down while at work at two local farms.

On Wednesday, a gathering of family and friends was planned to say goodbye to the youngest victim of the shooting -- 43-year-old Yetao Bing.

His grieving family released a statement, hoping that he will be remembered as a loving father and beloved coworker.

"Bing loved his job, a hard-working honest man, he worked his whole life cultivating mushrooms," the statement read. "Everyone enjoyed working with him and appreciated his help and knowledge. He didn't talk much, instead he worked hard making sure every little thing was done right."

"He was the first one at the greenhouse every morning and the last one to leave. He had the respect of everyone at the farm. Wherever he went, people loved him. Loved his work."

Doing the right thing was why he came to the United States. He wanted to provide the financial support for his wife, his daughter and his son, as well as his parents and two older sisters.

"But most important to Bing was his family, and he worked hard for them," the statement read. "He loved them so much. He was so happy when his son was admitted to the university a year ago, and he spoiled his 4-year-old daughter so much. He carried her on his shoulder everywhere he went with her and he would sing."

He was planning a Valentine's Day trip home to visit his family.

"Feb 14 would be his first time going back to China to visit his parents, and it would be the first time the whole family to be reunited along with 4-year-old daughter who had never been to China to visit her grandparents," the statement read. "With Bing's father fighting cancer on his own, the passing of Bing would be too hard of a blow for the parents to take."

A Gofundme account -- has been set up to help his family deal with funeral expenses and bring him back to China to lay to rest.

HALF MOON BAY MASS SHOOTING

The suspect in the shooting, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, has been charged with fatally shooting seven people.

The victims who died have been identified as Bing, Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, and Jose Romero Perez, 38. An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically injured but survived the shooting.