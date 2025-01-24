3 arrested in protests outside Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield

Fairfield police said they received reports that protesters allegedly threw rocks at vehicles outside Travis Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon, but protest organizers are disputing the accusation.

Three people were arrested about 3 p.m. for failing to disperse during a protest at the base's north gate on Thursday, according to a release from police.

An earlier protest at the base's main gate, by a coalition of groups under the banner of The People's Arms Embargo, started at 10 a.m. and ended by 1 p.m. without incident.

Another action started up a few hours later at the north gate, where shortly after 3 p.m. callers reported about 15 protesters blocking the road, police said.

"Additional 911 callers reported that the protesters were throwing rocks at vehicles and numerous people were physically fighting," a release from Travis police stated. "One vehicle had its windshield broken during the incident."

An organizer disputed the allegations, however.

"No rocks were thrown by anyone in my group," said Wynd Kaufmyn of The People's Arms Embargo. "I don't think that actually happened."

Kaufmyn maintained that a truck driver who initially reported rock-throwing by protesters had since retracted the report.

A Fairfield police spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the accusation had been withdrawn, saying only that three protesters had been arrested for allegedly failing to disperse.

Organizers said they targeted the Travis base because it's an important transport base.

"The People's Arms Embargo will continue to organize nonviolent actions at Travis until our tax dollars are spent on human needs and the weapons supply chain from Travis to Israel is broken," according to a statement from the group.

Gerry Condon of Veterans for Peace, which is part of the coalition, said "If our government won't stop arming Israel, then we, the people, will stop it ourselves."

Police officials had contacted protesters before the protest at the main gate to ensure that access to the base, which includes David Grant Medical Center, wouldn't be blocked.

During the later protest at the north gate, Travis Air Force Base Security Forces requested emergency assistance, according to Fairfield police.

Police responded and ordered protesters to disperse. Three refused and were taken into custody. There were no reported injuries to officers, the public, or protesters.