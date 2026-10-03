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Fairfield police say community call led to rescue of human trafficking victim

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Fairfield police said Saturday a woman was rescued from a man suspected of human trafficking her.

According to police, a community member called police on Sept. 28 after seeing a woman who appeared to be in distress.

Officers then responded to a business on the 4300 block of Central Place and were able to contact the woman. Police said they determined she was a victim of human trafficking and found a suspect nearby.

Investigators identified him as 36-year-old Kenan Shackelford and said he has a prior felony conviction. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping and gun-related charges, police said.

"The Fairfield Police Department is grateful to the community member who recognized that something was wrong and took the time to report it. That call helped officers intervene and rescue a victim from a dangerous situation," police said.

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