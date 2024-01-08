Watch CBS News
Local News

Fairfield officers find stolen MAC-10 after responding to report of unresponsive person in car

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD – A stolen submachine gun was among the weapons Fairfield officers found with a reportedly unresponsive man in a car.

Fairfield police said the arrest happened back on Dec. 30, 2023. Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Texas Street that night after a man was seen apparently unresponsive in a car.

The officer who responded to the scene soon found a man, 59-year-old Deshun Washington, passed out in the driver's seat. Right in plain sight on the passenger's seat was a handgun, the officer said.

Washington was pulled out of the car and detained by officers.

It was during a further search of the car that officers discovered another gun, a MAC-10. Both guns were loaded, police said.

Further, police found that the MAC-10 was reported stolen out of New Mexico.

Washington is facing numerous weapons charges, police said. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 12:31 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.