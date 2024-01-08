Fairfield officers find stolen MAC-10 after responding to report of unresponsive person in car

FAIRFIELD – A stolen submachine gun was among the weapons Fairfield officers found with a reportedly unresponsive man in a car.

Fairfield police said the arrest happened back on Dec. 30, 2023. Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Texas Street that night after a man was seen apparently unresponsive in a car.

The officer who responded to the scene soon found a man, 59-year-old Deshun Washington, passed out in the driver's seat. Right in plain sight on the passenger's seat was a handgun, the officer said.

Washington was pulled out of the car and detained by officers.

It was during a further search of the car that officers discovered another gun, a MAC-10. Both guns were loaded, police said.

Further, police found that the MAC-10 was reported stolen out of New Mexico.

Washington is facing numerous weapons charges, police said.