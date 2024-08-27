Man sexually assaulted woman, attacked her husband at Fairfield Amtrak station, police say

Alleged sexual assault leads to arrest at Fairfield Amtrak station Alleged sexual assault leads to arrest at Fairfield Amtrak station 02:17

FAIRFIELD — A man is in custody accused of sexually assaulting a woman and attacking her husband at an Amtrak station in Fairfield, authorities said Tuesday.

Terrance Royston, Sr., 53, was booked into the Solano County Jail and faces multiple sexual assault charges, the Fairfield Police Department said.

According to the department, officers were dispatched shortly before 11:20 a.m. to the station for a report of a woman in distress. While en route, the officers learned a sexual assault was in progress.

A nearby school resource officer was closer to the scene and responded within three minutes, a police spokesperson said. That resource officer was able to intervene and then chased the suspect to an area near the station's tunnel.

That suspect, later identified as Royston, was arrested.

Investigators said Royston physically assaulted the woman's husband at some point. The woman and her husband were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It was also later discovered that Royston had attempted to rob a separate individual prior to exiting a train he was on that arrived at the Fairfield station, police said. It was not yet clear of Royston would be facing any charges related to that incident.