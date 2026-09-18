2 found guilty of murder in deadly 2019 Fairfield gang-related killing

More than seven years after a deadly drive-by shooting in Fairfield, two reputed gang members have been found guilty, prosecutors said Friday.

According to the Solano County District Attorney's Office, a jury convicted Danteon Jeffreys and Mario Johnson of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the June 18, 2019 shooting, which killed Cameron Wittman. The jury also found the pair committed the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang and to have personally discharged a firearm.

Prosecutors said the killing followed a series of shootings between two rival street gangs in Fairfield that left two people dead.

Shortly after midnight on June 18, 2019, Jeffreys and Johnson, who prosecutors said belonged to one of the gangs, drove into the rival gang's territory and fired 51 shots at a car carrying Wittman and five others.

Wittman, an 18-year-old from Fairfield, died in the shooting.

Jeffreys and Johnson are scheduled to return to court on Thursday to set a date for judgment and sentencing. The pair will serve a mandatory life sentence, prosecutors said.