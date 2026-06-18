91-year-old pedestrian in Fairfax struck, killed by vehicle

A vehicie struck and killed an elderly pedestrian in Fairfax earlier this week, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at Shadow Creek Court east of Oak Manor Drive. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said first responders found an unresponsive man in the roadway with multiple traumatic injuries. Medics provided first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 91-year-old George Pikkarainen, who commenters on the Sheriff's Office's social media post indicated was a former teacher at Terra Linda High School.

The California Highway Patrol told the Marin Independent Journal that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. The driver involved was a 22-year-old Martinez man driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat and he was questioned and released, the Marin IJ reported.

The Sheriff's Office said a forensic postmortem exam and toxicology test was performed and the investigation was being conducted by county coroner's office and the CHP.