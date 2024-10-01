Excessive heat bakes Bay Area; record temperatures expected across region

Record-breaking hot weather was expected to bake the Bay Area Tuesday, the hottest day of the current heat wave, including coastal areas where people usually seek relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for dangerous, life-threatening heat for most of the Bay Area, including the Marin and Sonoma Coastal Ranges, North Bay interior mountains, East Bay Hills and interior valleys, the San Francisco Bay shoreline, and Santa Clara Valley. The warning is in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

In San Francisco, where some areas of the city could reach as high as 96 degrees, the Excessive Heat Warning is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The record high for San Francisco on October 1 was 97 degrees in 1980. The hottest day ever recorded in the city was 106 degrees on September 1, 2017.

San Jose is expected to have a high of 100 degrees on Tuesday and 101 degrees on Wednesday. The hottest October 1 in San Jose was in 1980 when the thermometer hit 97 degrees; the hottest October temperature in San Jose was 101 degrees on October 5, 1987.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Other areas not under the Heat Warning are under a Heat Advisory through 11 p.m. Wednesday, including the North Bay coast, the Peninsula coast, the Monterey Bay and Salinas Valley, and large portions of the Central Valley.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect now through 11PM Wednesday for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast. The City of San Francisco has also been added to the Excessive Heat Warning for today, from 10 AM PDT to 8 PM PDT for dangerous, life threatening heat. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/s6Z3XDqVQX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 1, 2024



Tuesday's daytime highs will be mostly in the 70s to low 90s on the coast, in the 80s to 100s around the bay, and the 100s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

The Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion that high pressure over the region and a steady offshore flow Tuesday into early Wednesday will nullify any cooling effects from the marine layer, resulting in coastal areas seeing some of their highest temperatures of the year.

There will be some slight relief along the coast beginning Wednesday, but hot and dry conditions will continue over the next several days across the region along with elevated fire weather concerns, the service said.

For the rest of the week, triple-digit temperatures will be seen in many inland locations along with increasing fire weather concerns as fuels continue to dry and winds will gradually increase. The Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for portions of Monterey County Wednesday and Thursday for critical fire conditions possible as winds increase through that area.