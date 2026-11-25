A food pantry that first began out of a woman's home more than 40 years ago has grown into an East Bay staple, led by its 89-year-old founder, Nellie Hannon.

Hannon gives away 22 tons of food a week to people in need. Her free program grew out of the tiny pantry that the former Emeryville city council member started out of her home back in 1985.

"My daughter-in-law and I started handing out stuff from my garage and making bags and taking them around to seniors," Hannon said.

The pantry outgrew her home, and she founded a nonprofit, the Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program, or ECAP. Today, more than 4,000 people receive free groceries at its San Pablo Avenue headquarters each week.

Hannon said compassion is in her DNA. She was one of 10 children, and her father would take them all out to the fields to work, and help farmers with their harvest.

"My dad was a Pentecostal preacher and he believed in trying to help other people. And it just grew up in us," she said.

At ECAP, more than 1,600 households get food donated from 40 partner organizations like the Alameda County Food Bank and grocery stores.

Hannon's brother, Bobby Miller, a retired Berkeley police captain, has volunteered directing operations for the last dozen years. He said Nellie's in her element when she's distributing food to families, and especially when giving out toys to children.

"Oh, she'd have fun with it, and to this day I believe that's her biggest joy," Miller smiled.

The six-day-a week food giveaways are critical for people facing tough times like Khalidah.

"I don't work right now because I go through trauma and stuff in my childhood so it's difficult finding a job," she said.

And Natasha, who's on disability, appreciates the choices of fresh produce that she brings home to her, her child and her mom.

"We're able to have special foods so my mom can make fried zucchini, like a little snack, and those snacks add up," Natasha said.

"That's the main thing. We helped somebody do better," nodded Hannon.

And when nonprofit developer, Resources for Community Development, acquired the land ECAP sits on for affordable housing, it not only kept ECAP, but improved its space on the ground floor, and named the building after Hannon.

The 89-year-old still rises at 6 a.m. to serve all week long at ECAP, inspiring volunteers like Sharon Lipping.

"Instead of the little engine that could, she's the little engine that won't stop," Lipping said, adding, that the only thing that's slowed Hannon down is that she is no longer picking up donations.

"She, up until recently, was driving the van. We gave her an 89th birthday present and retired her."

Hannon notes that she has only relinquished that one duty.

She explained, "A lot of people ask me, 'When are you going to retire?' I tell them I'm doing a job God gave me to do and He didn't tell me to quit yet."

But her team of supporters is planning for the future. In all these years, ECAP has only had one paid employee, an accountant.

Now, the nonprofit is fundraising and applying for grants in hopes of bringing an administrative team on board.

In the meanwhile, Hannon continues serving others.

So, for more than four decades of feeding the food insecure through ECAP, this week's CBS News Bay Area Icon Award goes to Nellie Hannon.