Elderly Alameda house fire victims succumb to their injuries

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) -- An 85-year-old man and 80-year-old woman have died from injuries suffered in an early morning Alameda house fire while a child who was also injured in the blaze remained hospitalized Tuesday.

The Alameda Fire Department posted the tragic turn to Monday's 3:21 a.m. fire in the 700 block of Buena Vista on Facebook. While they did not disclose the relationship between the three, it has been reported they were grandparents and grandchild.

"We are deeply saddened by this and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and the entire Alameda community," firefighters posted.

The three were injured and hospitalized after the fire raced through their single family home.

"The home was well involved in fire upon arrival," Alameda fire chief Nick Luby told KPIX.

Firefighters quickly battled the flames and raced inside the dwelling, rescuing the two elderly residents who were found unconscious, suffering from smoke inhalation. They were both taken to Highland hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The child, who had escaped the flames and was outside the home when firefighters arrived, was taken to the burn unit at St. Francis Memorial for treatment. The child's condition has not been released.

Luby said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Sometimes its electrical, sometimes candles left burning, sometimes a fire place," he said. "At this point, we're in the initial stages of this investigation."