'El Grito' resounds from San Francisco City Hall to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- Even in her wildest dreams, Luna Garcia couldn't have imagined this moment.

"It's just something very big that we're very honored to do," she said.

Born to Mexican immigrants, Garcia grew up in East Oakland, where life wasn't always easy.

"It was kind of hard, we struggled with money problems growing up," she said.

Her saving grace was her mother Rosie, who somehow always kept a roof over their heads and plenty of food on the table. Which is why five years ago, Garcia decided to honor her mother by joining a traditional Mexican dance group.

"I love to represent my family my roots, where I come from," she explained.

This year they've been selected to perform at a celebration called El Grito de Dolores, which commemorates a battle cry during Mexico's war of independence from Spain on September 16, 1810. For the first time in decades, San Francisco's Consul General of Mexico, Remedio Gomez Arnau, delivered the traditional cry of "Viva la independencia! Viva Mexico" from the balcony of City Hall, with Mayor London Breed as the guest of honor.

For months now, Garcia has been rehearsing 10 hours a week at the Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno. This is their biggest performance yet and the pressure is on.

"I'm going to be a whole different person," she said. "I think I'm going to be more confident with myself when it comes to that moment."

Carlos Moreno Jr., the group's artistic director, said that being honored by the mayor's office has been a dream come true.

"It's exciting for everyone," he said. "It's a moment where all of us Mexicanos we come together."

For Garcia, it's about honoring her mother and inspiring others.

"I want to try and make people happy like if she's doing it, I want to do the same thing," she said.