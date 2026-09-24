Burglar breaks into occupied El Cerrito home in middle of the night, flees in resident's vehicle

A suspect is being sought after an overnight home burglary of an occupied El Cerrito that ended with the burglar fleeing with the victim's vehicle, police said.

The El Cerrito Police Department said in a community alert that the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Eureka Avenue just east of San Pablo Avenue and east of Centennial Park.

Residents told officers they were asleep when they woke up to the sound of their dog barking. When one of the residents went to investigate, they observed an unknown person running from the kitchen hallway toward their garage, police said.

Aside from the victim's vehicle, the burglar also stole electronics from the home, according to police. The investigation determined that the burglar got into the home through the garage door. The residents were not hurt during the incident.

Police said that the only description available was that the suspect was carrying a red backpack.

People living in the Eureka Avenue, Liberty Street, and Lincoln Avenue areas were asked to review their surveillance or doorbell camera footage from around the time of the incident for any suspicious or relevant footage and contact the El Cerrito Police Department.