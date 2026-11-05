El Cerrito High School football program suspended amid hazing investigation

The boys football program at El Cerrito High School has been suspended as a result of a hazing investigation and "multiple arrests" are anticipated, authorities said.

The El Cerrito Police Department said in a press release on Thursday that it received a report from a mandated reporter on October 2 alleging members of the football team were engaged in bullying and hazing. The victims were other members of the football team, police said.

Following an investigation that included interviews with victims, witnesses and school staffers, as well as video evidence that corroborated victims' accounts, investigators determined the incidents happened between September 2024 and last month. The allegations include battery, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim, stalking and conspiracy, police said.

"To date, detectives have identified 22 individuals suspected of involvement in the incidents occurring over the two-year period," police stated in the press release. "The Police Department anticipates making multiple arrests as the investigation progresses."

The football field at El Cerrito High School. KPIX

The West Contra Costa Unified School District announced the suspension of the football program on Thursday following word of the police investigation. The 22 suspects are current or former students at El Cerrito High School, according to the district.

"No child should ever experience what our students have described," said WCCUSD Superintendent Cheryl Cotton in a press release. "While we have worked to focus on accountability for the actions of individual players up until this point, new information has led to new decisions. We must now make the very tough call to immediately suspend the El Cerrito High football program in order to prevent any further harm and restore a safe learning environment for our students."

The district said as part of the investigation, the football head coach was placed on leave, adding that an independent third party was conducting a separate Title IX investigation into the hazing allegations.

WCCUSD also said it was providing resources for all impacted and involved students and will be implementing anti-hazing education across classrooms.

"First and foremost, we must care for our students' wellbeing," said WCCUSD Board President Guadalupe Enllana in a statement. "As a Board and a district, we are committed to making sure that our students have the guidance and safe learning environments that they need in order to learn, grow, and thrive."

Police encouraged anyone with additional information about the incidents to contact the department at 510-215-4435 or investigations@elcerrito.gov.