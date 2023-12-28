Edmonton Oilers shut out the Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-0 on Thursday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton in the opener of a three-game California trip. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves in his second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career.

The Oilers improved to 11-3-0 in their last 14 games, rebounding from a rough start to the season.

San Jose dropped its seventh straight game. It's the longest skid for the Sharks since they lost their first 11 games of the season.

San Jose has allowed four or more goals in each of its last six games. Sharks goaltender Magnus Chrona played one period in his first NHL start, making eight saves on 12 shots.

The Oilers jumped in front 1 minute into the game. McLeod took a drop pass from Hyman and buried a wrist shot from the left circle for his fourth goal in his last four shots.

Edmonton took a 2-0 lead midway through the first when Connor McDavid connected with Hyman right in front of the net for a tap-in goal. It was Hyman's team-leading 20th goal of the season.

Bouchard converted a slap shot from the left point at 14:55, and Draisaitl scored at 17:32 off an assist by Warren Foegele.

Chrona was promoted from the minors because Mackenzie Blackwood was out with an illness for the second straight game. He got the start after Kaapo Kahkonen played Wednesday night in a 5-1 loss in Los Angeles. But Kahkonen had to come on in relief following the first period.

