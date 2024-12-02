Watch CBS News
CHP issues Ebony Alert for missing woman last seen in Oakley

The California Highway Patrol issued an Ebony Alert for a missing woman who was last seen in Oakley.

Destiny Williams, 24, was last seen near Wilbur Avenue and D Street in Oakley, the CHP said on social media early Monday morning. 

She was wearing a black Nike hood, black pants, and a red and white knitted beanie.

Williams is described as Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, around 118 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she is driving a gray 2006 Ford Escape.

Anyone who has seen Williams should immediately call 911.  

