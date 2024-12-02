CHP issues Ebony Alert for missing woman last seen in Oakley
The California Highway Patrol issued an Ebony Alert for a missing woman who was last seen in Oakley.
Destiny Williams, 24, was last seen near Wilbur Avenue and D Street in Oakley, the CHP said on social media early Monday morning.
She was wearing a black Nike hood, black pants, and a red and white knitted beanie.
Williams is described as Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, around 118 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe she is driving a gray 2006 Ford Escape.
Anyone who has seen Williams should immediately call 911.