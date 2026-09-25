Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in East San Jose

An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in East San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

Around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to East Capitol Expressway and Ocala Avenue on reports of a collision involving a cyclist. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Units are currently on scene in the area of E. Capitol Expwy. and Ocala Ave. investigating a fatal hit and run vehicle collision involving a bicyclist. The bicyclist succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. This investigation is active and ongoing.… pic.twitter.com/AHtwzQPCZL — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 25, 2026

Police did not provide additional details about the collision and said the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name was not released.

In a statement, police said road closures in the area will be in effect "for a significant amount of time" and that drivers should use alternate routes.