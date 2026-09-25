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Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in East San Jose

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in East San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

Around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to East Capitol Expressway and Ocala Avenue on reports of a collision involving a cyclist. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide additional details about the collision and said the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name was not released.

In a statement, police said road closures in the area will be in effect "for a significant amount of time" and that drivers should use alternate routes.

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