2 dead following multi-vehicle crash in East Palo Alto

Two people have died and three others were injured following a crash involving seven vehicles in East Palo Alto during the Tuesday morning commute, officials said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies and East Palo Alto police officers responded to the crash scene near Bay Road and University Avenue around 8:20 a.m. An investigation determined that the driver of a minivan struck six other vehicles, including a SamTrans Ride Plus van, before coming to rest on Bay Road.

Deputies said the driver of the minivan, only identified as an adult male, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, who was the only passenger in the minivan, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Scene of a multi-vehicle fatal crash at Bay Road and University Avenue in East Palo Alto, Sept. 29, 2026. CBS

The sheriff's office did not release their names.

Three other people sustained injuries that were not reported as life-threatening. Deputies did not provide additional details about their conditions.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the collision as authorities investigated. As of about 12:30 p.m., both Bay Road and University Avenue were open.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4911.