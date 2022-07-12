Watch CBS News
Crime

East Oakland shooting leaves one dead, another injured

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in East Oakland Monday evening left one Oakland man dead and Vallejo man in critical condition, police said. 

The shooting occurred sometime before 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of International Boulevard. 

Officers responded Monday evening to the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where they located the Vallejo man, according to police. 

The Oakland man ended up at a hospital after the shooting and died there, police said.

Paramedics took the Vallejo man to a hospital. Officers learned during their investigation that the shooting occurred on International Boulevard, police said.

The name of the man who died was not yet being released by police, pending notification of the man's family.

Officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to please call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 3:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.