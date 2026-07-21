Man convicted of East Oakland, San Francisco Tenderloin drug sales sentenced to 16 years

A Honduran national convicted in connection with drug sales in East Oakland and San Francisco's Tenderloin has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of California, 30-year-old Maxfer Palma received a 16-year sentence at a hearing Friday.

Palma was convicted in March on multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where children were present or resided. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In April 2023, the Oakland Police Department searched Palma's home after he was identified as a suspect in a home invasion in which multiple suspects forced their way into a home and pistol-whipped two victims. Prosecutors said a search of Palma's phone and social media uncovered evidence implicating him in the pistol-whipping.

The search also yielded evidence that Palma had been dealing drugs in Oakland and the Tenderloin for seven months prior to his arrest. Prosecutors said multiple children were at the home, including two minors who appeared to be under 10 years old.

Court documents and evidence at trial said Palma had possessed more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and other controlled substances. He also had possessed a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors said the judge in the case also sentenced Palma to five years of supervised release.

Palma was remanded into custody after sentencing.