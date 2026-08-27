Weapon found, arrest made after woman kidnapped in East Oakland, police say

Police in Oakland made an arrest and recovered a weapon after officers said a woman was kidnapped in East Oakland on Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Embarcadero, near Interstate 880 on reports of a kidnapping. The victim told officers that an unknown male who was armed had kidnapped her and drove a short distance before she was able to leave the vehicle.

Police said the woman was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle. ARGUS, the department's helicopter, located the vehicle near 10th Avenue and International Boulevard.

Officers in the helicopter said they followed the vehicle at a safe distance and spotted the suspect throwing a firearm out of the window. The suspect was arrested in the 2000 block of San Pablo Avenue in downtown Oakland after police said he struck a parked vehicle.

Firearm that police said was connected to an armed kidnapping of a woman on the 1700 block of Embarcadero in Oakland on Aug. 25, 2026. CBS

Police did not release the suspect's name. The firearm was recovered.

In a statement Wednesday, police said the department's special victims unit is conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-238-3641.