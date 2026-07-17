Police release footage, seek suspect in deadly 2025 East Oakland shooting

Police in Oakland have released surveillance footage as they search for a suspect in a deadly shooting in East Oakland late last year.

On Nov. 26, 2025, officers were called to the 1700 block of 28th Avenue, between East 17th Street and Foothill Boulevard, following a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found the victim, identified as Terrill Millhouse, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Police and paramedics provided first aid to Millhouse, who was transported to a local hospital and later died.

According to officers, Millhouse was walking in the neighborhood before the shooting when an unknown person approached him.

On Thursday, police posted on social media a brief video of the suspect before the shooting. The footage shows Millhouse, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, crossing paths with the suspect.

"OPD is sharing this video to help identify and locate the individual responsible for Millhouse's death," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Section by calling 510-238-3821.