Police seek clues to help solve 2021 East Oakland home invasion, shooting

Oakland police are asking for public assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery and shooting in 2021.

The case occurred in East Oakland in October 2021. One of the suspects was described as a medium build male, standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black or dark-colored pants with stripes down the side, and white shoes with black trim.

The other suspect was described as a thin build male, also about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray or light-colored pants, and light-colored shoes.

Photos of two people suspected in a 2021 home invasion and shooting in East Oakland. Oakland Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about this case is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation are asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.