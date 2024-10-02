Police seek clues to help solve 2021 East Oakland home invasion, shooting
Oakland police are asking for public assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery and shooting in 2021.
The case occurred in East Oakland in October 2021. One of the suspects was described as a medium build male, standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black or dark-colored pants with stripes down the side, and white shoes with black trim.
The other suspect was described as a thin build male, also about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray or light-colored pants, and light-colored shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about this case is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation are asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.