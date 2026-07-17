East Bay youth volleyball coach arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

A youth volleyball coach who worked with middle school-aged players across the East Bay was arrested this week on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, officials said on Friday.

Dublin Police Services said Aditya Babu, 48, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession or control of child pornography.

Investigators said they first learned of the allegations through multiple cyber tips submitted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Detectives said their investigation determined that one of Babu's Google accounts contained multiple images of confirmed child sexual abuse material.

Police said Babu was arrested in the parking lot of Pleasanton Middle School while he was on his way to coach volleyball.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Babu is affiliated with Club V.I.P., a youth volleyball organization that primarily coaches middle school-aged players throughout the East Bay. The organization offers programs in Pleasanton, San Ramon, Union City, Livermore, Dublin and Newark.

Because of Babu's association with youth sports and the organization's apparent partnerships with multiple cities, Dublin police said they are releasing information about the arrest to notify potentially affected communities.

Police noted that Babu has been arrested but has not been formally charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Babu has since posted bail and is no longer in custody, according to police. Investigators said the case remains active, and dozens of electronic devices have been seized and are awaiting forensic examination.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Dublin Police Services.