East Bay temperatures near triple digits due to heat wave

CONCORD — The sun beat down across the Diablo Valley on Saturday, sending people searching for shade, water, and anything else that could provide relief from the heat.

Concord was one of the hottest places in the Bay Area, with temperatures peaking around 100 degrees as an autumn heat wave gripped the region.

Many other inland communities reached the 90s, and a few cities hit the triple-digit temperature mark.

But for Concord native Henry Reyenga, the heat wasn't enough to stop a weekend project.

Reyenga spent the day working on a new driveway so his wife could conveniently park in front of the house. The retired construction worker had a little extra horsepower to help him handle the heat: a bulldozer he recently received as a retirement bonus from his former construction company.

"Excited as heck to be running this thing," Reyenga said.

He was still enjoying the work despite temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

"I'm tickled pink to be out here on a Saturday. As hot as it is, I like it," he said.

A few miles away at Concord Community Park, the heat also failed to stop a major milestone celebration. It simply forced partygoers to change their strategy.

Belle Ross was celebrating her 60th birthday surrounded by dozens of friends and family members. With an '80s-themed party underway, guests relied on shade trees, portable fans, ice cream and plenty of water to stay comfortable.

"We have the shade, the trees. For us, it's the perfect weather. I'd rather have it sunny than rain," Ross said.

Despite the heat, Ross said she was grateful to have so many people around her for the celebration.

"I felt so loved and valued with all these people around me," she said.

The bigger concern for residents isn't just how hot it gets, but how long the heat wave lasts. With several more days of extreme heat, Reyenga said he knows he needs to stay hydrated and take breaks while working on the driveway.

And if temperatures climb too high, he has a simple backup plan.

"When it starts to get up to 100 degrees, I'm going to go hide inside. I've got air conditioning in there," Reyenga said.

Local health officials are urging residents to limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon, generally between 2 and 6 p.m., and to stay hydrated as the heat wave continues.