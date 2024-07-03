East Bay metal band the Watchers celebrate new album at Retro Junkie

East Bay headbangers the Watchers celebrate their new Ripple Music album Nyctophilia when they headline Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Friday night.

Formed nearly a decade ago by veteran musicians who had played in such notable local bands as Spiral Arms, White Witch Canyon, Orchid, Black Gates, Systematic, and Vicious Rumors, the Watchers mix elements of hard-riffing doom, the heavier end of '90s alternative rock (think Soundgarden and Alice in Chains) and the melodic hard rock and metal of the late '70s and early '80s. Early on, the band were signed to Bay Area imprint Ripple Music for the release of their debut EP Sabbath Highway in 2016.

That sonic calling card led the band to be invited to play the Maryland Doom Fest. For the recording of their first full-length album Black Abyss, the group enlisted noted metal producer and engineer Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Death Angel, Y&T) to work on the record. The release raised the Watchers' profile as they embarked on their first U.S. tour in addition to playing South By Southwest in Austin, TX, and Desertfest London.

While the band issued the stopgap live EP during the pandemic, the Watchers continued to work on new music while its members played in other projects -- singer/guitarist Tim Narducci and bassist Chris "Cornbread" Lombardo play regularly in the ZZ Top tribute band Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers, while guitarist Jeremy Von Epp joined veteran Van Halen tribute Hot For Teacher in 2022. That year also saw the addition of new Watchers drummer Nick Benigno (Earth Crawler, Falling to Pieces).

While the band completed work on its second album some time ago (first single "I Am the Dark" came out two years ago), Nyctophilia didn't see release until last May. Another solid dose of crushing tunes, the effort showcases Narducci's gift for earworm vocal melodies and a refined sense of dynamics. For this record release party at Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Friday, the group is joined by local support bands He Who Greets With Fire and Wolves Live Here.

The Watchers

Friday, July 5, 6 p.m. $10-$15

Retro Junkie