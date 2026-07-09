3.5 earthquake shakes portion of California Central Coast

A minor earthquake shook a portion of the Central Coast on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 3.5-magnitude quake struck at 7:49 in a remote area of San Benito County, about nine miles northeast of Pinnacles National Park and about 18 miles southwest of Hollister along the San Andreas Fault, according to USGS data.

Location of a 3.5 earthquake in San Benito County on July 9, 2026. U.S. Geological Survey

The data indicated that the quake was felt in areas around Salinas, Monterey and Santa Cruz, and as far north as Morgan Hill.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.